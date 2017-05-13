Good bye brave son of India

Hundreds of people gathered at New Delhi's iconic India Gate on Saturday to pay homage to Lt Ummer Fayaz who was abducted and killed by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

Some of the people were heard raising slogans like, "Tum kitne ummer maroge har ghar se ummer niklega and hum le kar rahenge azadi (How many Ummer will you kill, every home will produce an Ummer. We will take freedom at any cost"

The Rajputana Rifles officer, who was commissioned into the army only in December 2016, was abducted from his on Tuesday and his body was found the next day in Kashmir's Shopian.

Militants from the Hizbul abducted an unarmed, off-duty army officer who had visited his native to take part in a wedding celebration.

Candlelight vigil held The Flags of Honour foundation has organised a candlelight march for the brave soldier and a proud son of Kashmir who was martyred in a cowardly act. Ummer's supreme sacrifice unites nation Homage was paid to Lt Ummer Fayaz on Saturday in New Delhi's India Gate at 7 PM while in Chandigarh people gathered to pay respects at Plaza, Sector 17 at 7.45. Those in Bengaluru will congregate to pay homage to India's son in Bengaluru on Sunday at 7.30 PM at the National Military Memorial. Betrayed by his own Ummer Fayaz had gone home to attend a wedding in the family. He was abducted when he was sitting with the bride. The family did not approach the police or the Army thinking that the terrorists wouldn't harm a Kashmiri. But it emerged later that it was the locals who had passed on the information about Ummer's whereabouts to militants. A dastardly act by militants The autopsy report indicated that Lt Fayaz was shot from a close range. His body was found at a bus stand at the Harmain village on Wednesday morning. The incident comes in the wake of the Hizbul declaring an open threat to local Kashmiris who either join the Army or the police force.

OneIndia News