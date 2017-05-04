Gonda of UP tops in India's dirtiest cities

The Ministry of Urban Development commissioned the survey in January 2017.

Written by: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, May 4: Five Uttar Pradesh cities have been ranked among the 10 dirtiest in India, with Gonda topping the list, according to a list unveiled by the Urban Development Ministry on Thursday.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu announcing the dirtiest cities in India during the Swachh Suvekshan 2017
Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu announcing the dirtiest cities in India during the Swachh Suvekshan 2017. Photo credit: @SwachhBharatGov/Twitter.

Bhusawal in Maharashtra has been ranked as the second most dirty city, while Bihar's Bagaha stands third and Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi is fourth.

The other Uttar Pradesh places that feature in the list of unclean towns and cities of India are Bahraich (sixth), Shahjahanpur (ninth) and Khurja (10th).

Bihar's Katihar is the fifth unclean city. Two places in Punjab, Muktsar (seventh) and Abohar (eighth) are also in the 10 most unclean cities.

IANS

Read more about:

urban development, cities, central government, uttar pradesh, venkaiah naidu

Other articles published on May 4, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...