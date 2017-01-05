In Pics: Golden Temple Dazzles on the Occasion of Sikh Guru's Birth Anniversary

Importance of Gurupub day:

India celebrates 350th birth anniversary, or ‘Prakash Parv' of Shri Guru Gobind Singh on January 5. Gurpurb means 'guru', the spiritual teacher, and 'purb', that is festival in Sanskrit. In Sikh tradition, the day signifies the celebration of the holy day to commemorate one or another anniversaries related to lives of the Gurus.

Photo courtesy:Twitter @shreyaofficial