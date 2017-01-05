In Pics: Golden Temple Dazzles on the Occasion of Sikh Guru's Birth Anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 5: The birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru is being celebrated across the country with special festivities in Patna Sahib where he was born.
Thousands throng Golden Temple
Thousands of devotees thronged the 'Harmandir Sahib', also popularly known as the Golden Temple on January 5, 2017, to participate in the celebrations to offer prayer on the 350th birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh.
Importance of Gurupub day:
India celebrates 350th birth anniversary, or ‘Prakash Parv' of Shri Guru Gobind Singh on January 5. Gurpurb means 'guru', the spiritual teacher, and 'purb', that is festival in Sanskrit. In Sikh tradition, the day signifies the celebration of the holy day to commemorate one or another anniversaries related to lives of the Gurus.
Night view of Golden Temple:
Golden Temple, Sikhs holy shrine, was illuminated on the occasion of 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji in Amritsar.
About Guru Gobind Singh Ji:
Guru Gobind Singh was born on December 22, 1666, to ninth Sikh master, Guru Tegh Bahadur, and Mata Gujri. He was annointed the supreme leader of the Sikhs at the age of nine, becoming the last of the 10 living Sikh gurus.
