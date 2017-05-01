Gold jewellery worth 2.5 crore stolen from former headman of a village in Haryana

Gurgaon, May 1: Six masked persons allegedly stole 84 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs. 2.5 crore and Rs. 5 lakh in cash from the house of a former headman of Gadoli Kurd village in sector 10 in Gurgaon, the police said on Sunday.

"The robbery was captured on a CCTV camera installed in a storeroom in Mangeram's house. We have registered a case of robbery against the six persons. They stole 84 kg of gold ornaments and Rs. 5 lakh in cash as per the family's statement," the official said.

Mangeram's son, Harish, said, "We were sleeping when the robbers barged into the house and locked our rooms from outside. They searched for valuables for over an hour in the storeroom. They then decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs. 2.5 crore and Rs. 5 lakh."

Harish claimed that some labourers who had carried out some repair work a couple of months ago at the house may have been involved in the robbery.

