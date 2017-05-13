Going the ISIS way: The chilling slide show from the Hizbul Muijahideen

On Friday, the Hizbul Mujahideen put out a chilling audio clip in which it threatened to behead Kashmiri separatists and then hang their heads at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. In the audio clip the Hizbul's commander Zakir Moosa is heard giving out the warning. However what is interesting is the slide show in the audio clip. The message is clear and that is the Hizbul wants to replicate what the IS did in Iraq and Syria.

Establishing the Caliphate

In the audio clip, Moosa is heard speaking about establishing a Caliphate in Kashmir. The 5.40-minute long clip also warns separatist leaders of Kashmir not to meddle in the move to set up a caliphate in Jammu and Kashmir along the lines of the rule established by the ISIS in parts of Syria and Iraq.

Quoting Awalaki

In the slide show there is also a quote from Imam Anwar Al Awlaki, the ideological mentor of the al-Qaeda. "If you know the truth you have to follow it even if the scholars are not following it," the slide states

Verify the promise

The clip further has a slide which says, " dont fall for the Dunya. It has a quote from the Quran as well.

Need for Islamic State

The next slide speaks about the establishment of an Islamic State. There is no space for democratic consultation it says.

To survive

The next clip speaks about how one must be a lion in order to survive in a nation of sheep.

In the end...

Depicting cloudy skies, a clip also speaks about how everything in the end would belong to Allah.

Jihad

With a man holding a gun in the background, the slide calls for Jihad.

Need for Khilafah

The slide depicts the need for a khilafah or caliphate. It asks how long will this take?

Islam and politics

This slide speaks about how can one take out Islam from politics when it covers all aspects of human lives.

Under my feet

A brazen call is made to stamp man made laws. It indicates that the Shariat law will rule.

Evolution

A quote from Al-Albani, it indicates how the evolution of a man should take place.

What they fear

Do not care if you have have big beard and pray five times. What they fear is the unity of Muslims, the slide states.

Tawheed

This slide speaks about how Tawheed is invalid until one knows Allah. This is a quote from Imaam al-Muzaanee.

Defeated by hypocrites

In this slide while quoting Sheikh Abdullah Azzam, it says that Muslims are defeated by hypocrites.

Live by it

Another slide on Tawheed speaks about how one must live and die by it.

In the grave what Allah will ask

Allah will only ask if you are a Muslim or kafir and nothing else, this slide states.

Story first published: Saturday, May 13, 2017, 7:50 [IST]
