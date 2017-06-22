GoAir flight suffers bird hit, matter under investigation

Written by: IANS
New Delhi, June 22: Budget passenger carrier GoAir on Thursday reported that its Delhi-Mumbai flight on June 21 suffered a bird hit and that the matter was under investigation.

"GoAir flight G8 338 from New Delhi to Mumbai carrying 155 passengers suffered a bird hit yesterday. Following standard operating procedure the aircraft returned to New Delhi as a precautionary measure at 1128 hrs," the airline said in a statement.

"All passengers were transferred to another aircraft which was airborne at 1304 hrs. The matter is under investigation."

