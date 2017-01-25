Goa- Vehicle detained with goods suspected for distribution to voters

Panaji, Jan 25: Ahead of the State Assembly polls in Goa, the Commercial Tax Department has detained 51 vehicles, carrying motorcycles and other goods, suspected to be meant for distribution to voters, officials said today.

"Flying squads, which are on duty in the run up to the polls, yesterday intercepted 217 vehicles carrying goods, of which 51 were detained on suspicion," a press release issued by the department here said. The detained vehicles were carrying 40 motorcycles, 40 bikes, 240 water heaters worth nearly Rs 88.21 lakh and also mineral water bottles and biscuit packets.

"The goods vehicles were detained for inquiry and it surfaced that the items were being transported without prior permission, and hence, it is suspected that they were meant for use during the election by evading tax," it said. Transportation of items like motorcycle, mobiles, televisions, laptops, computer and household appliances require prior intimation to the Commercial Taxes department, the release further added.

PTI