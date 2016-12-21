Goa polls: Congress to announce list by Jan 12

Panaji, Dec 21: Congress party on Wednesday said they will be announcing the list of their candidates for the upcoming Goa Legislative Assembly elections between January 10-12.

"The next meeting of screening committee would be held in Delhi on January 4. After that we will be announcing the list of candidates between January 10-12," All India Congress Committee General Secretary Digvijaya Singh told reporters here.

Singh is in Goa for the meeting of the screening panel which is considering candidates across all 40 constituencies in the state. He said during the meeting on Wednesday that there was a detailed discussion on the candidates.

Responding to a question on Congress MLA Mauvin Godinho joining BJP and another legislator Pandurang Madkaikar planning to join the saffron party on Thursday, Singh recalled that then Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had levelled serious allegations of corruption against both the leaders.

"What has happened now ? Have they become pure after joining BJP ? BJP and (Narendra) Modi were saying we will not accept bribe nor allow corruption. Now what happened?," he asked.

PTI