Goa meat traders challenge cattle trade restrictions in High Court

Panaji, Jun 14: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the central and the Maharashtra governments over a petition filed by meat traders challenging the newly- introduced restrictions on cattle trade.

Quraishi's Meat Traders' Association of Goa challenged in the Goa bench of the high court the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, contending that they violate the right to carry on trade and the freedom of religion under the Constitution.

Among other things, the association challenged rule 22 which provides that purchaser of cattle shall not sacrifice the animal for any religious purpose.

The Goa Animal Preservation Act, 1995 permits slaughter of bovines subject to compliance of certain conditions, and the Union government has no powers to make rules on matters pertaining to protection and preservation of livestock, the petition said.

PTI