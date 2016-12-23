Goa govt slashes VAT on petrol by 6%

Panaji, Dec 23 With assembly polls in Goa round the corner, the state government today announced six per cent reduction in the value added tax (VAT) on petrol, bringing down its price to Rs 60 per litre.

"The VAT on petrol has been reduced from 15 per cent to 9 per cent, which has brought down its price to Rs 60 per litre," a senior official from Commercial Taxes department told PTI.

BJP-led government had assured that the prices of petrol will not be allowed to cross Rs 60 per litre in the state during its term. Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, after coming to power in 2012, had abolished the VAT on petrol bringing down the prices by Rs 11 per litre.

The state government had then imposed VAT on the petrol, but had assured that the prices would be kept within Rs 60 per litre. The recent hike in the petroleum prices across country had forced the price to go beyond Rs 60.

PTI