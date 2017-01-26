Goa elections: Parrikar keeps everyone guessing as BJP faces multi-cornered contest

New Delhi, Jan 26: Manohar Parrikar continues to keep everyone guessing about what role he would play if the BJP goes on to win the Goa Assembly Elections 2017. There have been enough hints dropped by several BJP leaders that Parrikar may return as Goa Chief Minister, but sources in the Prime Minister's Office tell OneIndia that Narendra Modi is unwilling to let go of him as Defence Minister.

Parrikar himself is not giving out too much. When asked he said that the people have their wish. People know me and the issue of CM will be addressed after the elections are over, he also said. He further went on to state that he has a connect with the people of Goa and despite being in Delhi for two years now, he has not lost that connect.

The BJP has not projected Parrikar as a CM candidate for Goa. He is the star campaigner and the party's chief strategist. BJP insiders say that Parrikar will play a major role in Goa if the party retains power. Although the Prime Minister is not in favour of any change in his cabinet, there is a growing clamour in Goa for Parrikar to return.

Several leaders in the Goa BJP have been complaining about how incumbent Laxmikant Parsekar has handled the party. The MGP snapped ties with the BJP a month back claiming that they were upset with Parsekar's leadership. The BJP which does appear confident will however face an uphill task as the contest will be a multi-cornered one.

The BJP's opponents for the Goa Elections would be the AAP, Congress, MGP, GSM and Shiv Sena. It is likely to hurt the BJP in certain pockets, political analysts say. Parrikar however maintained that all this was an old story and one must wait for the results.

OneIndia News