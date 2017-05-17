Goa continues to remain most popular tourist destination, says a Google report

Despite several new destinations emerging as tourist spots in India, Goa remains most preferred place for the tourists, said a new Google India report.

The list of top tourist locations in the country included Shimla, Manali and Ooty. The findings of the report are based on searches conducted by Indians between February and April 2017.

Destinations that witnessed major boom in popularity in recent years included Andaman and Nicobar islands with 39.8 percent surge in popularity year-on-year.

Globally, India's neighbours Nepal and Bhutan witnessed high growth on tourism related queries. The Google report said that tourism related inquiries for Nepal grew by 64.8 percent while that for Bhutan rose by 40.8 percent.

The United States continued to remain most popular tourist spot.

Google search data showed that a majority of travel related queries came from non-metro cities.

Meanwhile, Goa has been relentlessly working to improve the facilities it offers to tourists. The Goa tourism department last week launched the much-awaited hop-on-hop-off (HOHO) sightseeing bus service for tourists visiting the coastal state. Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Saturday flagged off the buses, being operated by Pune-based private group Prasanna Purple.

OneIndia News