Goa CM: Who is Laxmikant Y. Parsekar?

Panaji, Nov 8: The incumbent Goa CM, Laxmikant Y. Parsekar was born on 4th July, 1956, in Goa's Harmal area. He has done his MSc, B.ED. and was the principal of Harmal Panchakroshi Secondary School.

He held a number of positions in the Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit across the years. In June 2002, he was elected the fourth legislative assembly of the state of Goa. In June 2007, he was elected to the fifth legislative assembly of the state of Goa.

He was elected as secretary of the BJP's Goa unit between 1989-1990, the General Secretary between 1994-1999. Between 2000 and 2003 and 2010-2012, he was appointed the President of the BJP (Goa unit). He is well-versed in Konkani, Marathi, Hindi and English.

On 14 January 2015, Parsekar condemned a proposal by Goa's youth affairs minister to introduce ex-gay therapy centers to the state, saying that the minister's proposal was "ignorant" and that "homosexuality is a natural gift".

