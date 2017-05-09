Goa Assembly to pass GST Bill today

Panaji, May 9: The Goa legislative assembly will sit for a special session on Tuesday to ratify the Goods and Services Tax Bill, which was passed by Parliament earlier this year.

The ratification of the newly introduced bill in state assemblies across the country is crucial for rolling out of the new PAN-India indirect tax regime.

In August 2016, the Goa legislative assembly had unanimously passed a resolution ratifying the amendments to the Constitution to pave way for the Presidential assent to the Goods and Services Bill, 2016.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will be tabling the bill for passing.

Representatives of political parties across Goa, have underlined the need for the passing of the legislation, which is expected to streamline and simplify tax structure throughout the country.

On March 29, Lok Sabha passed the CGST Bill with amendments. All four bills related to GST passed in Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had called for a vote on clause by clause voting on GST Bill amendments after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ended his address with a call for passage of the draft bills. "I request the House to pass the bill unanimously drafted by a representative council as is."

As he sought passage of GST Bills Jaitley had said that goods may become slightly cheaper once all other taxes are removed after implementation of the Goods and Service Tax. the debate for GST that went on for the day without lunch break covered various aspects of GST.

On April 6, the GST bills was on Thursday passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The GST Bills comprises of four bills -- Central Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017, Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017, Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017, and Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to the States) Bill 2017. The Union Cabinet approved the four GST-related Bills on March 20.

OneIndia News ( With IANS inputs)