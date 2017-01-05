Goa assembly election 2017: Kejriwal to address public meetings

Panaji, Jan 5: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address four public meetings in poll-bound Goa this weekend. "Kejriwal will be addressing public meetings at Benaulim and Vasco on January 7 and at Mapusa and Sankhalim on January 8," AAP's Goa spokesman Rupesh Shinkre told PTI on Thursday.

The Assembly elections in Goa are scheduled on February 4. This would be the second visit of the Delhi Chief Minister to the coastal state during last one month.

On December 19, Kejriwal had addressed a public meeting in Cuncolim constituency, where he announced former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes as AAP's chief ministerial face.

AAP has already announced 36 candidates out of total 40 constituencies. The party had on Wednesday said that announcing the Budget before the polls was a bad idea.

PTI