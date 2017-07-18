Goa assembly adjourned twice on first day of monsoon session following ruckus

Panaji, July 18: On the first day of the monsoon session, the Goa assembly was adjourned twice on Tuesday after the Congress party created a ruckus.

Opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar earlier gave a notice of adjournment motion to discuss a controversial circular issued in June banning government servants from attending public grievance meetings called by MLAs at their residences.

Kavlekar had requested Speaker Pramod Sawant to consider taking up the issue when the House assembles and before the Question Hour is called.

When the Speaker refused to accede to Kavlekar's demand, Congress legislators started obstructing the Question Hour.

"The ruling party is trying to destroy the opposition by not letting its MLAs to redress public grievances," Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo said.

The Congress MLAs repeatedly sought admission of the adjournment motion and stood up in protest after which the Speaker was forced to adjourn the proceedings twice.

