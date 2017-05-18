Goa: Around 50 people fall in river after bridge collapse

Close to 50 people fell into the river on Thursday after a footbridge collapsed in South Goa's Curchorem town. The rescue operations are underway and one body has been recovered so far.

The incident reportedly took place when the police were attempting to rescue a youth who had jumped off the bridge.

Curchorem is part of Quepem taluka and located on the bank of the Zuari River. Curchorem and Sanvordem are twin towns on either side of the Zuari River.

In August, 2016, over 25 people had died after a British-era bridge collapsed in Mahad, about 170 kms from Mumbai. The bridge was located on Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Two state-run buses and some private vehicles fell into the swollen river following collapse of the nearly-century-old bridge last year.

OneIndia News