Goa airport operational after Jet airways mishap

A Jet Airways flight with 161 people on board veered off the runway at Dabolim airport in Goa while aligning for take off to Mumbai early today, with 15 passengers suffering "minor" injuries.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Panaji, Dec 27: The Dabolim International Airport in Goa that was closed for operations after a flight skidded off the runway early on Tuesday, has been made operational again, a senior DGCA official said.

Goa airport operational after Jet airways mishap
Pic cortesy: http://www.goanairport.com/

The accident occurred when Jet Airways Goa-Mumbai (9W 2374) flight skidded off the runway during take-off, injuring 15 passengers onboard. "The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is already probing the incident. We had closed down the airport for a few hours, but it is operational now," the official said.

In a statement, Jet Airways said that the plane was carrying 154 guests and seven crew members at the time of the incident. "All guests and crew have been safely evacuated," the airline said in a statement.

IANS

Read more about:

dgca, goa, airport, jet airways, runway

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 11:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 27, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 