Goa: AAP stages protest against Shah, waves black flags

Panaji, July 2: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday staged a black flag protest against BJP President Amit Shah in south Goa's Margao town, accusing the party of indulging in "communal politics".

More than 100 protesters waved black flags and banners which read "NotinmyGoa" and "GoBackShah" as the cavalcade of Shah, who is in Goa on a two-day visit, passed by Margao, located 35 km from Panaji.

"AAP volunteers and like-minded citizens are staging a black flag protest against Shah and his dirty politics. Despite hate speeches, mob lynching, beef ban and such divisive incidents, the opposition in Goa is pretending to sleep," AAP Goa spokesperson Ashley do Rosario said.

IANS