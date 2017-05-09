Go beyond caste and religion, think about country's development: Yogi

Meerut, May 9: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called upon citizens to look beyond religion, caste and personal opinion and think about the country's overall development at an event to honour freedom fighters in Meerut on Tuesday. This is Adityanath's first visit after becoming Chief Minister of UP.

Addressing a huge gathering Yogi said that "the BJP government in the state will focuss on the economic development of all. People in the state will be taken along with the government's development. To look at development, everyone should raise beyond religion and caste.

Speaking about the Swachh Bharat ranking that was revealed recently Adityanath said that "the cleanliness survey was conducted before our government was formed in UP. Only one city from UP is on list of cleanest cities in India and 52 cities on the list of cities that are dirtiest, we will have to change this, adding that he wants everyone in the state to join Swachh Bharat Abhiyan."

Later, in the day the CM is also expected to take a division level meeting to access the progress of development schemes in the region and officials have directed all department heads to keep their records update and special attention is being given on cleanliness in and around of offices.

OneIndia News