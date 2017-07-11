GMCC calls for fast unto death for separate Gorkhaland

The Gorkha Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) on Tuesday decided to go on fast unto death from 15 July for a separate state Gorkhaland to be carved out of West Bengal.

The GMCC meeting held in Mirik area of the hills issued a call for members to gherao state officials' offices in Siliguri and Darjeeling. The all-party meeting, convened by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha was attended by all political parties of the hills.

The meeting was scheduled to be held on July 18 but was advanced to July 11 following the violence in the hills on Saturday last.

This was the fourth such meeting in 27 days. The first, second and the third all-party meetings were held on June 20, June 29 and July 6 respectively.

The meeting held on July 6 witnessed the first meeting of the newly-formed Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee and take a call on the ongoing agitation in the hills over the demand for Gorkhaland.

Supplies drying up and the indefinite strike in the Darjeeling hills entering its 27th day today.

(With agency inputs)