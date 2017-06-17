GMAT: Now students can write exam in order they select

Students can now write the GMAT exam in the order they select. The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) announced the upcoming launch of Select Section Order, a new feature that will provide candidates the flexibility to customise their GMAT experience by choosing the section order in which they feel most comfortable taking the exam.

The Select Section Order will be available to test takers worldwide beginning July 11.

The idea of being allowed to choose the section order had been commonly requested by test takers," said Ashok Sarathy, Vice President, Product Management, GMAC. We conducted a pilot in 2016 to test this feature and received an overwhelmingly positive feedback, with 85 per cent of participants surveyed expressing that this new feature boosted their confidence prior to even taking the exam. Our pilot findings also concluded that taking the exam in different section orders continues to maintain the quality and integrity of the GMAT scores."

Four sections in GMAT:

From July 11 onwards, test takers will select their desired section order at the test center on exam date, immediately prior to the start of the exam. Test takers will be able to choose from three options:

Analytical Writing Assessment, Integrated Reasoning, Quantitative, Verbal (original order).

Verbal, Quantitative, Integrated Reasoning, Analytical Writing Assessment.

Quantitative, Verbal, Integrated Reasoning, Analytical Writing Assessment.

