Glow missing from the face of BJP leaders: Mayawati

Lucknow, Dec 26: Stung by BJP's claim that the note ban has hit her hard, BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said it is the BJP leaders who have lost the glow on their faces as they know that they will have to pay the price in upcoming UP Assembly polls for the hardships being faced by the people.

"Do I look to have lost glow on my face... It is BJP leaders Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and their central ministers who have lost glow on their faces," Mayawati told newspersons here. Calling demonetisation a "foolish" decision, she said, "People all over the country are running from pillar to post and facing immense hardships because of this immature and hurried step."

"Have you not seen the faces of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah wherever they go...neither mine nor the face of any BSP worker has lost any glow as we know BSP is coming to power in UP," she said.

Mayawati was asked about BJP chief's recent remark that she has lost glow on her face and looked ten years older after demonetisation. Shah had said in Shahjahanpur that both Mayawati and Mamata Banerji have started looking 10 years older in a day because of demonetisation. "I have been through the rough and tumble of politics, have you ever seen me losing my glow."

"I am very happy they have taken this foolish decision of note ban...our party is not in favour of corrupion or black money and this decision is not to check corruption or black money but to divert attention from their unfulfilled promises taken in a hurry," she said.

"This decision is going to cost the BJP dear and so I have to say that glow is missing on the faces of BJP and company ...in our party even the smallest worker's face is glowing as they know that we are coming to power," she said. To another question, she said it is to be seen at which position BJP stands in the coming polls.

PTI