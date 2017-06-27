GJM youth wing take out 'tubelight' march in Darjeeling

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) youth wing workers on Tuesday inflicted blows on themselves with tubelights as the protest for a separate Gorkhaland state entered 13th day in hill city Darjeeling.

After a brief lull, the youth workers hit the street by breaking tubelights on their back hurting themselves.

'Tubelight' rally taken out by GJM supporters in Darjeeling #Gorkhaland pic.twitter.com/SU9wD7rF9o — ANI (@ANI_news) June 27, 2017

The youth wing chief has reportedly called for hunger strike and self-immolation by youth workers to intensify the protest. The protest comes ahead of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha plan to burn copies of the tripartite Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) accord. According to reports, GJM has called for at least 43 public meeting across the districts to burn the GTA agreement as a mark of protest.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha decided to give a 12-hour relaxation for the Muslims to celebrate the festival during which they could use vehicles to go to the plains and meet their relatives.

