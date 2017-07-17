GJM supporters hold dharna demanding restoration of Internet

Supporters of Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and other hill parties on Monday held a dharna outside the district magistrate's office demanding the restoration of Internet service in the hills.

The indefinite strike demanding a separate state entered its 33rd day.

The suspension of Internet services, which was imposed on June 18, have been extended till July 25, by the district administration.Although no incident of violence was reported since last night, police and security forces continued their patrolling in the hills.

With food supply severely hit due to the ongoing strike, GJM activists and NGOs of the hills were seen distributing food items among the people.

GJM supremo Bimal Gurung had warned that the agitation would turn terrible in the coming days. "The agitation which has been going on for over a month now will turn terrible and it will be a decisive battle for our independence," Gurung had told reporters.

"If I need to shed my blood, I am ready to do that, but the fight will go on till Gorkhaland is achieved," Gurung said.

The Army was deployed in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Sonada. As per the court orders, two companies of the CRPF reached in the hills on Sunday while two more would be arriving today in Darjeeling.

PTI