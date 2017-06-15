GJM protest: Police raid GJM chief Bimal Gurung's house, recover bows and arrows

Police broke the lock and raided Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung's house on Thursday and recovered bows and arrows.

The latest report says the raid is still on amid heavy deployment of security forces and the situation in hill city remains tense. The raid comes ahead of a protest rally planned by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters.

Bimal Gurung had slammed the police for their action against GJM supporters on Wednesday. Gurung, said 'Police work like TMC cadre, even if all CRPF personnel of country sent here our fight won't stop. '

At the beginning of the protest for separate Gorkhaland, Gurung had projected himself as the "chief minister of the hills" and challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop the agitation in the area.

"As the chief minister of West Bengal, she is trying to show her strength. But she must not forget that I am an elected member of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). I am the chief minister of the hills, I challenge her to stop the agitation in the hills," Gurung said.

Another regional party Gorkha National Liberation Front broke alliance with the TMC. The GNLF justified joining hands with the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha and spearheading a bandh in Darjeeling for a separate Gorkhaland.

