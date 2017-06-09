GJM protest: Over 10,000 tourists stranded in Darjeeling

Over 10,000 tourists were stranded in Darjeeling as Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has called for 'bandh' till 6 pm in protest against lathicharge on its supporters. The GJM supporters were protesting against alleged "imposition of Bengali language in the schools in the hills" on Thursday.

Darjeeling: Over 10,000 tourists stranded as 'bandh' called by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha continues till 6 pm, against yesterday's lathicharge. pic.twitter.com/BHBAwDcscp — ANI (@ANI_news) June 9, 2017

The troops were brought in after the protesters damaged police vehicles and set some of them ablaze, prompting the police to fire tear gas and lathicharge the violent GJM supporters. The GJM supporters staged a dharna and raised slogans against the chief minister while for the first time that the chief minister was holding a cabinet meeting in Darjeeling.

The hill town, which is at present full of tourists, had remained peaceful for several months as the GJM-spearheaded agitation for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

OneIndia News