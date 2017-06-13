GJM protest escalates in Darjeeling

The protests called by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha escalated on Tuesday as police baton-charged protesters in Darjeeling, West Bengal.

As per reports, 1500 GJM supporters took out a rally against the Trinamool Congress and raised slogans. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in her own right, has demanded that all government offices remain open and has accused the Bharatiya Janta Party of fanning the flames of discord.

The GJM has called for a complete shutdown of all government offices. Banks are also included in this complete shutdown, except for on Mondays and Thursdays.

Meanwhile, Army escorted stranded tourists in vehicles amid 'bandh' in Darjeeling. Some tourists had stayed back even after June 8 when Darjeeling had witnessed violence which resulted in the deployment of the Army. But things have changed following the indefinite bandh called by GJM in government offices in the hills from Monday.

The GJM took out procession on June 6 during the visit of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that the state government was trying to impose Bengali in schools in Darjeeling hills. Later, the GJM leaders launched a decisive movement for creating a separate state for the Nepali-speaking Gorkhas.

