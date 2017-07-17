GJM protest effect: Toy train pasanger traffic drops 20 percent

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) well known for 'Toy train' has registered 20 per cent decrease in the number of passangers due to the ongoing protests for separate Gorkhaland in the hill district.

The Northeast Frontier Railway authorities the losses will not be recovered anytime soon.BK Mishra, DCM, Katihar Division, Northeast Frontier Railway, said the owing to the indefinite strike the railway division is losing toy train passengers and tourists. 'Will take a long time to recover losses,' he said.

Early this month, a group of people torched 'Toy train' station at Sonada town after a Gorkhaland supporter was allegedly killed in police firing.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is maintained and governed under the responsibility of Katihar division. It ascends 6,850 feet (2,090 m) from New Jalpaiguri (Siliguri); the climb begins at Sukna, continues uninterruptedly to Ghum (7,407 ft or 2,258 m) and descends the final 5 miles (8.0 km) to Darjeeling.