GJM delegation meets Rijiju, submits two-point memorandum

Gangtok, Jun 20: A delegation of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha met Union minister Kiren Rijiju and submitted a two-point memorandum demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland.

The union minister of State for home affairs is here for the International Day of Yoga celebrations to be held at Paljor Stadium tomorrow.

A member of the delegation, RB Bhujel, said that the delegation met Rijiju with a two-point agenda. The first was the demand of the people of Darjeeling for a separate state of Gorkhaland and the second was that the Union minister immediately start the process at the central level for fulfilling the demand, once he is back in New Delhi.

He said that the delegation had told the Union minister that the protests in Darjeeling Hills would continue and the situation would not be normal if these demands were not met by the Centre immediately.

He also said the delegation apprised Rijiju about the current situation in Darjeeling Hills and stressed that the Centre urgently start the process of granting a separate state status to Gorkhaland.

PTI