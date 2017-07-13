'GJM activists attacked us', claims WB minister

Siliguri(WB), Jul 13: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activists on Thursday denied West Bengal Tourism minister Gautam Deb's allegations that their activists hurled stones at him when he had gone to Panighata to attend a programme.

"We had gone to Panighata to attend a programme but GJM activists, armed with khukri (Nepalese knife) assembled there and hurled stones at us", he alleged.

Deb had gone to Panighata to attend the birth anniversary of Nepali poet Bhanubhakta Acharya. The GJM workers also damaged a police vehicle there, the minister charged and added that this was not a movement but vandalism and "the Centre is giving them support".

However, GJM general secretary Roshan Giri refuted Deb's charge and said that his party had no hand in it.

"We are launching movement in a democratic way. The only solution is Gorkhaland and the Centre should open a dilogue on it", he said.

On Thursday, the indefinite bandh in the hills entered the 29th day which has brought life to a standstill across Darjeeling and neighbouring areas.

According to ANI, a mob late on Wednesday night set on fire the office of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Tourist Information at Chowrasta in Darjeeling.

PTI