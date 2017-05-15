Given triple talaq for demanding Rs 20, Muslim woman cries for justice

Cases relating to triple talaq are on the rise, but women coming out and speaking out against it too have increased. A lady in Uttar Pradesh who is a mother of two has alleged that she was thrown out of her home after her husband gave her triple talaq when she asked for Rs 20.

The Rs 20 was asked for her daughters the lady has alleged. The incident took place in Rasulpur area of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. Married five years back, Shazia now lives at her neighbour's house. She has been married for the past five years.

She has alleged that her husband had been harassing her for the past couple of years. I gave birth to two daughters and this is one of the reasons why he has been harassing me, she has also alleged. She also said that she got to know about an illicit affair her husband was having.

She also said that she did try committing suicide once, but was rescued by the police. After I came back home, the harassment continued she alleged. Once I asked him for Rs 20 so that I could buy something for my daughters. He got angry and hit me. When I confronted him, he gave me triple talaq she also alleged.

OneIndia News