Give us full AFSPA cover to tackle J&K issue: Army tells Centre

Authority over the central armed police forces, a positive social media outreach programme and full protective cover under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act or AFSPA is what the Indian Army has sought in a bid to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army which has put in place the counter-insurgency strategy said that a social media outreach programme is the need of the hour. It could have a positive effect on the youth of the Valley. It would be an outreach programme, the Army has suggested. Further the Army has also said that the problem is not across the Valley. The focus would be on five districts in the state which are most trouble-hit.

While seeking authority over the CAPF, the Army has said that there is an urgent need to protect the force. Pictures of the personnel of the CAPF being targeted by the stone pelters and some youth of the Valley have been in circulation and this had a demoralising effect on the force. This needs to stop at once the Army has also said.

The Army has also called for strict action against those who have been damaging government property in the Valley. Housing them in prisons alone would not be enough. They need to be booked under the appropriate laws, the Army has further suggested.

The Army says that it needs to work under the full cover of AFSPA. The debate on this law is unnecessary at this point of time. The Army at times would need to act strongly and for this the cover of a law is necessary, the Army has further said. IN such situations, the Army cannot work under the fear of being summoned by the police for investigation which drags on for years. AFSPA is a necessity which would be used sparingly and in situations that mandate it, the Indian Army has further told the centre.

OneIndia News