'Give army freehand against stone pelters', Bajrangdal appeals to the President

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad's youth wing, Bajrang Dal has urged that the army be given a free hand to deal with stone pelters in Kashmir. The outfit has planned demonstrations across the country on Tuesday to protest against the continued attacks against security personnel in the Valley. Bajrangdal has also decided to submit a memorandum to the President to 'allow the army to deal with separatists, stone-pelters and their direct and indirect supporters with a free hand'.

"Our cadre is angered by today's attack on our soldiers and we demand a fitting reply," said Vinod Bansal, VHP spokesperson. They reiterated their demand for stern military action against those who attack the security forces. "These stone-pelters and those who are backing them should be dealt with in the same way as those who attack the army," he added.

These statements come days after VHP chief Pravin Togadia demanded that the government carry out 'carpet bombing' in Kashmir to stop attacks on security personnel. "There is absolutely no reason why government must put restrictions on the armed forces to counter violence against the state," Bansal added.

OneIndia News