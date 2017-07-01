Gita has 18 chapters, GST a reality after 18 meetings: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the Bhagvad Gita during his speech at the Central Hall of Parliament ahead of the GST launch. It is a co-incidence that the Gita has 18 chapters and after 18 meetings, GST became a reality, he said.

Modi also went on to quote renowned scientist, Albert Einstein during his brief address at Parliament. Albert Einstein used to say that one of the most difficult things to understand is income tax. I wonder what he would have said had he seen the multiple taxes that were applied here, the PM said on a lighter note.

The 1.25 billion people of this country are witness to this historic event. The process of coming up with GST is not about economics alone, the entire process is testimony to our belief of cooperative federalism, Modi also said.

This direction and path that we have chosen, the reform that we are launching, is not a product of a single party or government. This is the outcome of the collective effort of each one of us, he further added.

OneIndia News