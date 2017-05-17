Girl's video pleading father to pay for her treatment goes viral after death

In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl's heartbreaking video, begging her father to pay for her medical treatment, has gone viral on social media, just days after she passed away.

Sai Sri's father Madamsetti Siva Kumar, a rowdy sheeter, had abandoned his wife Suma Sri and daughter eight years ago.

According to reports, Sai Sri's parents had split when she was a baby, and she lived with her mother in Vijayawada, while her father lived in Bengaluru.

Before, the couple were seperated, they had bought a flat in the name of their daughter Sai Sri. When Sai Sri's mother tried to sell the house to raise money, Suma alleged that her husband Shiva Kumar stopped her, with the help of TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and didn't let her sell it.

Sai Sri was first diagnosed with cancer on 27 August 2016, when she had a fever and they conducted a blood test.

In the video which has gone viral, Sai is seen requesting her father to admit her to a hospital for undergoing treatment. The girl also said that she wanted to go school and play with her friends. However, the father never turned up. Sai Sri finally succumbed to the cancer on 14 May.

Meanwhile, TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao clarified that he has no connection with the incident and expressed his dismay over the death of the child.

