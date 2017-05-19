Giriraj Singh asks Indians to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai and wear khadi

Mumbai, May 19: Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh at a function in Mumbai on Thursday said that one shouldn't hesitate to say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and neither should one hesitate to buy khadi.

[Also Read: Rollback 'minority' status to Muslims: BJP MP Giriraj Singh]

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who was in Mumbai to unveil Raymond Limited's khadi collection, said khadi, Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raymond were now tied together through the convergence of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission with Raymond Ltd.

"Gandhi's dream and Modi's dream to take khadi to the global market will not be fulfilled unless we take the entrepreneurial route," said Singh. He added that the benefit of the artisans should be at the heart of the initiative.

Singh said the ministry aims to generate over five crore jobs by 2022 in the khadi industry. KVIC chairman Vinai Saxena added that khadi has to be taken to the corporate level to make it a success.

Sanjay Behl, CEO, Raymond Limited, said their venture will help create 2.7 lakh man hours of employment for artisans. Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter Sumitra Kulkarni, too, was present on the occasion.

OneIndia News