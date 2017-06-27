Ghulam Nabi Azad slams Nitish for his remark on Meira Kumar

New Delhi, June 27: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday made a veiled attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying people with one principle make one decision and those having multiple principles make different decisions.

" Nitish made the first announcement of defeat of a Dalit leader from his state. It is his doing, not us," Azad told reporters on being asked about Kumar's remark on opposition's presidential candidate Meira Kumar.

"People who believe in one principle make one decision, but those who believe in many principles make different decisions," he added.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U President Nitish Kumar on Friday admonished the opposition alliance for fielding "Bihar ki beti" (Bihar's daughter) Meira Kumar to lose, as a smooth sail is likely for ruling NDA's candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the July 17 election.

Nitish's remarks came a day after 17 opposition parties led by Congress named former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as their presidential candidate and Rashtiya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav hailed her as "Bihar ki beti" as she has her roots there.

