Ghost of Ram Mandir haunts UP polls, BJP promises to build temple

New Delhi, Jan 25: In every election season, Uttar Pradesh definitely has to debate on the controversial Ram Mandir issue. This time is no different. The chief of Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya, promised that if the party gets majority in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, it will build the Ram temple.

"Ram Mandir is a subject of faith. It is not going to be built in two months. The temple will be constructed after the elections. BJP will come to power with a full majority," Maurya told reporters in Delhi on Tuesday.

"We will win more than 300 seats and form the next government in UP," he added.

Maurya targeted the Samajwadi Party and accused the ruling party in the state of promoting gundagardi (felony).

"The main issues for the upcoming elections are governance and corruption. We want to weed out gundagardi from UP," he added.

The upcoming UP assembly elections -- scheduled to start from February 11-- is an elaborate affair. The state will go to elections in seven phases. The polling dates are February 11, February 15, February 19, February 23, February 27, March 4 and March 8, 2017. The counting of votes in the state Vidhan Sabha, consisting of 403 assembly seats, will take place on March 11.

