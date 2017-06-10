Get ready to deal with 'the scourge,' General Rawat tells cadets

Misinformation on the social media is instigating the youth of Kashmir said Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat. Security forces have to devise ways to counter this", he said while addressing cadets at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

If we have modern technology it should be used properly, that way the public won't face so many hardships and we can become more capable too," General Rawat said.

He also said that terrorism is the biggest challenge the country is facing. He urged the cadets to be ready to deal with "the scourge".

Pakistan is spreading disinformation among the youth of Kashmir with doctored videos and messages. This is further supported by some of the people in the valley who spread it and glamorize the young boys who have joined terrorist organisations," Rawat also said.

The statements by the Army chief come in the backdrop of the government devising a strategy to tackle the social media. The new Ajit Doval doctrine also involves dealing with the social media. The government plans on blocking misinformation being spread on the social media as it has been the primary reason for the youth to get instigated.

OneIndia News