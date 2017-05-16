Get ready for ‘Modifests’ to mark three years of NDA govt

New Delhi, May 16: The National Democratic Alliance is all set to celebrate three years in power at the Centre with big events on May 26. In 2014, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance formed its government in the Centre. The PM Modi government came to power with a huge mandate.

In order to mark the occasion, reports say the NDA alliance is set to host 125 Modifests and focus on PM Modi's 'pro-poor image'. It is going to be a big day, say government sources. The anniversary celebrations will start on May 26 and will end on June 15.

According to a report by The Indian Express, among the seven programmes the BJP is planning for the anniversary celebrations, a major part of time and resources would be directed towards organising Modifests in at least 125 locations across the country.

The celebrations will also include meetings between ministers and beneficiaries of government schemes, meetings of intellectuals, exhibitions and awareness programmes in 300 districts in various parts of the country.

The Prime Minister Office will send out 26,000 letters signed by PM Modi to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

"These letters will address beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme and Mudra scheme, among others," said a BJP leader.

Moreover, PM Modi's cabinet colleagues and BJP chief ministers along with other states' ministers will travel across villages and towns to create awareness about various government-run welfare and pro-poor schemes among the masses.

"Exhibitions organised by the Information and Broadcasting ministry will showcase the government's outreach programmes and create awareness about its flagship schemes. BJP MPs and MLAs are likely to spend 72 hours at a village in their constituencies ahead of the anniversary programme. Each minister has been asked to list major achievements and salient points of the schemes of the ministry concerned in a booklet. These booklets are likely to be distributed during the anniversary celebrations," added The Indian Express report.

OneIndia News