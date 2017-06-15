Get Domino's pizza, McDonald burgers on trains from today, here is how you order

Stating today, passengers onboard the Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains can pre-order fast food to their seat online. The food can be ordered either on call or by SMS. This would mean mandatory meals become optional.

The Indian Railways has tied up with food chains such as Domino's, KFC, McDonald's and Sagar Ratna among others to provide this service.

Ludhiana passengers travelling to Delhi by Shatabdi will only be able to avail food from Domino's and other restaurants at Ludhiana and Babbi Fish and Chicken.

KFC and McDonalds are yet to start delivery at stations falling under Ferozepur division of Northern Railways.

Passengers should visit ecatering.irctc.co.in. Here they can choose the station following which they will options of food joints available. The food aggregator will be responsible that the order was delivered to a passenger within time of the train's halt at any particular station.

How to book your meal on Rajdhani, Shatabdi

Go to ecatering.irctc.co.in .

. Choose station or enter your PNR number where you want food delivered

Select food operator

Choose from menu and place order

You will get an OTP

Order by phone:

Call '1323' and place order

Verify through OTP received via SMS

Pay with cash on delivery

Order through SMS:

Text 'MEAL', followed by PNR number to 139

Place your order with customer care executive

Verify through OTP

Pay for meals on delivery.

OneIndia News