German woman accuses landlord of molestation, Delhi Police lodges FIR

New Delhi, Jan 7: A case was registered against a man in the national capital after a German national, who lived as a tenant on his premises, complained of molestation, a senior Delhi Police officer said on Saturday.

The action comes in the wake of a complaint by the German woman to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which forwarded it to the police. Police said the woman was allegedly molested by her landlord in posh Hauz Khas area on November 30, 2016. Accused Amit Yadav is married and has two children, police said She lodged a complaint with DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal on December 5, 2016.

"After receiving the complaint from the DCW, police registered an First Information Report (FIR). The investigation is on. The woman's statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be recorded whenever she arrives in India and further action taken," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said. The victim left the country a day after the molestation.

IANS