GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2017 results today at 11 am

The GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2017 will be declared today. The results are expected to be announced by 11 am. The distribution of passing certificate cum statement of Grade/Marks of SSC Examination to will be done in on 27th May 2017 at 10.00 am to 01.00 pm.

Students can check their results at 11 am on examResults.net or gbshse.gov.in.

The results will also be available on KnowYourResult.com, exametc.com.

How to check GBHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2017

Log on exam Results.net or exametc.com

or Click on the Results tab.

You will be redirected to another page.

Click on the link Goa SSC Class 10 Result 2017.

Enter Roll No.

Click on Submit.

Download result

Take a printout.

How to check How to check GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2017 via SMS

Pre - register on www.exametc.com for free SMS

for free SMS GOA10SEAT NUMBER - Send it to 56263

GOA10SEAT NUMBER - Send it to 58888

GOA10SEAT NUMBER - Send it to 5676750

GB10SEAT NUMBER - Send it to 54242

OneIndia News