GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2017 results today at 11 am

The GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2017 will be declared today. The results are expected to be announced by 11 am. The distribution of passing certificate cum statement of Grade/Marks of SSC Examination to will be done in on 27th May 2017 at 10.00 am to 01.00 pm.
Students can check their results at 11 am on examResults.net or
gbshse.gov.in.
The results will also be available on KnowYourResult.com, exametc.com.
How to check GBHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2017
- Log on exam Results.net or exametc.com
- Click on the Results tab.
- You will be redirected to another page.
- Click on the link Goa SSC Class 10 Result 2017.
- Enter Roll No.
- Click on Submit.
- Download result
- Take a printout.
How to check How to check GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2017 via SMS
- Pre - register on www.exametc.com for free SMS
- GOA10SEAT NUMBER - Send it to 56263
- GOA10SEAT NUMBER - Send it to 58888
- GOA10SEAT NUMBER - Send it to 5676750
- GB10SEAT NUMBER - Send it to 54242
