Gayatri Prajapati rape case: Family knocks the door of UP Governor

Family of rape accused Gayatri Prajapati arrived at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday to meet Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik in connection with Prajapati's rape case.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday had refused to meet the family of jailed rape-accused Gayatri Prajapati at his residence in Lucknow during 'Janata Darshan' programme. Now, Prajapati's daughter and wife have knocked the doors of the Governor.

Prajapati's wife said, "We wanted to meet the chief minister, but he did not meet us," outside the 5 Kalidas Marg residence of the chief minister, where he was meeting people during the 'Janata Darshan' programme to listen to public grievances.

The former Samajwadi Party minister was granted bail by a special court in a rape and molestation case. But the Allahabad high Court stayed the bail granted by Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court judge OP Mishra.

Later, Special Court judge OP Mishra was suspended by the Allahabad High Court bench for granting bail to Gayatri Prajapati. The HC stated that the circumstances under which the bail has been granted as highly objectionable. Further, the High Court has asked Justice Sudhir Agrawal to investigate the matter against OP Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies)