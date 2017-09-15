Gauri Lankesh murder: Sanathan offices raided

The Special Investigation Team has conducted raids in various places in connection with the Gauri Lankesh probe. Raids were conducted at the offices of the Sanathan Sanstha at both Bengaluru and Goa.

The Special Investigation Team which is probing the case also seized documents from the offices. The SIT is currently verifying the documents that have been seized.

Officials say that several angles are under probe. They are also looking into the similar weapons that were used in the murders of Gauri Lankesh and M M Kalburgi.

A few days the ballistic signatures of the bullets were matched. It was found that the pistol used in both the murders were similar in nature. These are a few leads that we are working on said an officer part of the probe.

OneIndia News