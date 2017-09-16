Gauri Lankesh murder: Rowdy sheeter begs to be questioned as suspect

The Special Investigation Team which is trying hard to crack the Gauri Lankesh murder case had a surprise visitor. A rowdy sheeter turned up before the SIT and sought to be questioned as a suspect.

There was high drama when the rowdy sheeter, Kunigal Giri land up before the SIT with his parents. He said that his name had cropped up as a suspect in the case and hence he wanted to be questioned.

The cops who were completely taken aback told him that they did not see him as a suspect. He however insisted that he be questioned. The cops who were thoroughly fed up with what they thought was a publicity stunt had to finally drive him away.

Giri who was jailed a few years back in connection with several cases was released on bail on Thursday. Immediately after his release, he decided to pull of this stunt.

OneIndia News