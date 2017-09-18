Gauri Lankesh murder: 'Angles sought to be planted, probed?' asks writer Vikram Sampath

"Are there angles that are sought to be planted and then probed?," asked writer Vikram Sampath on a social media post after being questioned in Gauri Lankesh murder case. The writer raised questions over the functioning of the special investigation team that is probing the case after being called to record a statement.

In a Facebook post, after meeting officials of the SIT, Vikram Sampath claimed that " he had never met her even once or interacted with her". "Why me", the writer asked in his post. He further questioned the functioning of the SIT that had chosen to record his statement and added that the reason he was given was bizarre. "Gauri Lankesh had apparently written very critical article(s) about me in her Kannada tabloid and some English newspaper(s) -- none of which I had either read, or even responded to as it did not seem important to me to react to every opinion in that charged atmosphere, with a counter (SIC)," the post read.

Calling himself the "wronged-party", Sampath asked if every person that Gauri criticised would be questioned. While he maintained that Gauri must get justice, Vikram Sampath lashed out at the SIT officials for their way of the probe. "But, I and my aged parents needed to go through this ordeal and tension for what? Just so that it can be shown to the world that the investigation is going on and there is progress???," he asked.

OneIndia News