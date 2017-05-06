Gaurakshaks strike again: Two men thrashed for 'taking cows home' in Noida

Two men were intercepted and allegedly thrashed by a group of people claiming to be gaurakshaks in Greater Noida. Jabar Singh and Bhoop Singh were stopped by the gang when they were taking a cow and a calf home after purchasing them from a nearby village. The assault stopped, the victims claimed, only after the group was convinced that the cows were not being taken for slaughter.

The duo bought the cattle from Mehndipur village and was returning to Jewar when the incident took place. They had stopped under a tree for some rest when the group spotted them. At least 8 men assaulted the duo accusing them of intending to slaughter cows. In a complaint filed with the local police, the victims alleged that they were thrashed without warning or any questions being asked.

The duo convinced the group that they were dairy workers and the vows were being taken to their dairy after which the thrashing stopped. severely injured, the duo was hospitalised. "We have lodged an FIR against five unknown persons and four known persons. A manhunt has been launched to track the accused, identified as Mahesh, Ashish, Ompal and Gaurav, all residents of the area," said Ajay Kumar Sharma, SHO, Jewar. Police have filed cases for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, insult leading to breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

OneIndia News