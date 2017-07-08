GATE 2018: Registrations start on September 1, how to apply

The GATE online applications will be out on September 1. Candidates can apply online latest by October 5.

GATE is an all India examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and technology.

The exam is conducted for admissions to post-graduate programmes such as ME, MTech, direct PhD etc in Indian institutes of higher education with financial assistance provided by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and other government agencies.

The exam will be conducted on February 3, February 4 and February 10 and February 11.

How to apply for GATE 2018

Candidates can apply through the official website, the link for which is gate.iitg.ac.in

Eligibility criteria for GATE 2018:

BE/BTech/BPharm: Bachelor's degree in engineering/ technology (Four years after 10+2 or three years after BSc/diploma in engineering/technology) and those who are in the final year of such programmes.

BArch: Bachelor's degree in Architecture (Five years course)

BSc (Research)/BS: Bachelor's degree in Science (Post-Diploma/ 4 years after 10+2)

MSc/MA/MCA or equivalent: Master's degree in any branch of science/mathematics/statistics/computer applications or equivalent

Int. ME/MTech (Post-BSc): Post-BSc Integrated Master's degree programmes in engineering/technology (Four year programme)

Int. ME/MTech or dual degree (after diploma or 10+2): Integrated Master's degree programme or dual degree programme in engineering / technology (Five year programme)

Int. MSc/Int BS-MS: Integrated M.Sc. or Five year integrated B. S./ M. S. Programme

Professional Society Examination (equivalent to B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Arch.): BE/BTech/BArch equivalent examinations of professional societies, recognised by MHRD/ UPSC/ AICTE (e.g., AMIE by Institution of Engineers-India, AMICE by the Institute of Civil Engineers-India)

OneIndia News